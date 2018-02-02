Carillion Collapse: 377 Workers Made Redundant

The collapse of outsourcing giant Carillion will result in 377 staff being made redundant, the official receiver has confirmed.

Some 919 workers at the construction firm have had their jobs protected.

But “despite best efforts” it has not been possible to save the jobs of 377 staff, a spokesman for the official receiver said.

The spokesman said: “As part of the ongoing liquidation of the Carillion group I am pleased we have been able to safeguard the jobs of 919 employees today.

“Most staff are transferring on existing or similar terms and I will continue to facilitate this wherever possible as we work to find new providers for Carillion’s other contracts.

“Despite best efforts it has not been possible to secure the jobs of 377 staff, who will be made redundant.”

The spokesman added: “I am expecting many employees working on other Carillion contracts to transfer in the coming weeks and we are continuing to keep the workforce updated as these arrangements are finalised.”

The staff whose jobs have been saved are involved in infrastructure projects, central and local government, and construction contracts and are transferring to new employers who have taken on this work.

Those who have lost their jobs will be entitled to make a claim for statutory redundancy payments.

A spokesman for the Official Receiver said: “I recognise that this will be a worrying time for all those affected, their families and local communities. I would like to thank all staff for their professionalism throughout the liquidation.”