The chef at the centre of a storm over claims she “spiked” a vegan’s food has quit her restaurant job after receiving death threats. Laura Goodman posted on Facebook about how she had spent hours preparing a special menu for a party of vegan and vegetarian guests at her Italian restaurant on Saturday. But when her efforts were ignored and one of the diners instead ordered a pizza topped with mozzarella (which is not vegan-friendly), the 47-year-old appeared to boast online that she had “spiked a vegan a few hours ago.”

SWNS Laura Goodman co-owns Carlini restaurant with her partner Michael Gale

Writing on “The Boring Group” page, she said: “Pious, judgemental vegan (who I spent all day cooking for) has gone to bed, still believing she’s a vegan.” Others members of the group heavily criticised Goodman, who co-owns the Carlini restaurant in Albrighton, and another in Shifnal, with fiance Michael Gale, 62. Some wanted her prosecuted, and one even called for her to face an assault charge.

On Wedenday bosses at Carlini confirmed Goodman had resigned in the wake of the scandal. A spokesman for the restaurant said: “Laura Goodman has today tendered her resignation from Carlini and the board of directors are currently considering their options. “Whilst this process is being completed, Laura will not be working at either of the restaurants, which will re-open later this week.

“As part of a pre-planned recruitment drive, Carlini is also recruiting for an additional head chef to work across both its restaurants in Shropshire.” Gale told the BBC: “She recognises she needs some time away from the business to clear her head and think about what happened.” A friend said: “Laura is in a bad way. She is too scared to leave the house. The police are taking the threats against her very seriously.

SWNS Goodman, pictured here with Gale, has tendered her resignation as head chef from Carlini restaurant