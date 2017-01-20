Woman Shares Cosmetic Surgery Warning After Fillers Left Her Feeling 'Like A Monster'

Please note: This article contains images of a medical nature that some may consider graphic.

A woman is warning others about the potential dangers of undergoing cosmetic procedures after botched fillers left her feeling “like a monster”.

Carol Bryan, 54, began to have botox injections around her eyes to reduce the signs of ageing in her thirties.

At first she was happy with the results, so in 2009 she decided to take things a step further and have dermal fillers injected into her face.

But the procedure didn’t go as expected.