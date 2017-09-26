Carol Vorderman Hits Back At 'Sad' Criticism Of 'Puffy' Appearance On 'The One Show'

Carol Vorderman has hit back at cruel online critics who taunted her over a recent appearance on ‘The One Show’.

The former ‘Countdown’ star was on the receiving end of surgery speculation, after making a film for the topical BBC show that aired last week.

PA Archive/PA Images Carol Vorderman

After various media outlets picked up on the messages she had received online, Carol hit back, explaining her “puffy face” was due to the fact she was still grieving the loss of her beloved mother when the film was made, and was also on medication.

Taking to Twitter, the presenter wrote: “Am in San Diego. Just seen this. Sad. Filmed early July, just 2-3 wks after Mum’s funeral when still grieving badly.

“On medication at the time, no sleep, heartbroken.Face puffy, eyes red and generally looking a mess? Yes. But that was months ago....”

She then shared a montage of images from happier times in more recent months, claiming she was back on form.

“Now fighting fit and full of energy ......and in the great scheme of life...so what to it all!!” she wrote.

“Happy Tuesday everyone.....wishing you blue skies and belly laughs. Time to go to bed here....zzzzzzz.”

After being inundated with messages of support, Carol then thanked fans, adding: “You know what gang? YOU ARE AMAZING. Thank you for all your lovely messages. Hooray for us all xxxxxx.”

Carol sadly lost her mother, Jean, in June, when she passed away at the age of 88.

She later admitted she was struggling to come to terms with her death, revealing she was yet to read a letter her mum left for her to open after she passed away.

Jamie Wiseman / Associated Newspapers/REX/Shutterstock Carol with her late mother Jean

The star announced Jean had been diagnosed with terminal cancer back in March, sharing an emotional update on Mother’s Day.

Carol was due to take on a round-the-world solo flight, which would have seen her travel through Europe, Russia, Asia, the Pacific Ocean and the US, but postponed the jaunt following her mother’s diagnosis.

