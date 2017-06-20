Carol Vorderman has revealed that her mother Jean has died, just months after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The former ‘Countdown’ and ‘Loose Women’ presenter announced on Twitter that Jean’s funeral took place on Monday (20 June), describing it as a “tough day”.

Jamie Wiseman / Associated Newspapers/REX/Shutterstock Carol Vorderman with her late mum Jean

Carol wrote: “Some days are tough, today was one of them. Today was my amazing Mum’s funeral.

“Rest In Peace Jean Vorderman. You will always be loved.”

Carol was inundated with messages of support from fans, as well as some of her famous friends, including former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ campmates Scarlett Moffatt and Adam Thomas.

Sending you a big hug Carol x ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) June 19, 2017

Love you and sending huge hugs. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) June 19, 2017

Love u xxxx — adam thomas (@adamthomas21) June 19, 2017

X — kaye adams (@kayeadams) June 19, 2017

The star announced Jean had been diagnosed with terminal cancer back in March, sharing an emotional update on Mother’s Day.

She wrote: “This [week] Mum and I found out she has terminal cancer. She’s 88, beautiful inside and out and I love her beyond measure.”

Carol lived with her mother in Bristol and had always spoken about their close relationship during her presenting career, particularly when she served as an anchor on the ‘Loose Women’ panel.

In fact, it was Jean who first sent off her application to star in ‘Countdown’ back in the early 1980s, after seeing an advert in the newspaper calling for a woman with good mathematical skills for the job.

Carol’s mum has previously battled cancer on more than one occasion, with the star revealing in the summer of 2015 that her mum was undergoing a third operation, though she insisted at the time that it had been “minor” compared to past procedures.

