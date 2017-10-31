Carol Vorderman Dishes On Her Wild Side, After Winding Up On A Bed On Rag'N'Bone Man's Tour Bus

Carol Vorderman has opened up about her “party animal” ways, following a recent evening spent at a Rag’n’Bone Man concert.
Speaking to Radio Times, Vorders revealed that she doesn’t think the public often get the chance to see her fun-loving side, but insists she’s no stranger to a night out.
She commented: “I am a party animal, let’s not lie about this.
’Richard Whiteley used to say to me, ‘Vorders, you could make trouble in an empty room’. He wasn’t wrong.”
Describing one such example, the former ‘Countdown’ star continued: “People have an image in their heads of who I am and it’s really quite wrong. The party side of me isn’t a side that generally I allow to be seen.
“I went to see Rag’N’Bone Man in concert recently and ended up on someone’s bed in the tour bus. I’m like a grenade you pull the pin on. Life is never, ever dull.”
Carol’s wild ways are far from news to us, though. Who could forget her energetic appearance on ‘Lip Sync Battle’ where she gave her all to a rendition of Meghan Trainor’s ‘All About That Bass’? Or the 12,000ft skydive she took part in earlier this year, prove just what a bad-ass she is?
And while we’re on the subject, there’s also the matter of that naked treadmill accident that had all of us talking last year…
Carol spoke to Radio Times ahead of this year’s Pride Of Britain awards, where she once again served as host, as she has every year since the ceremony launched in 1999.
Read her full interview in this week’s Radio Times, on sale now.