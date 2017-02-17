Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ champion Caroline Flack is dusting off her dancing shoes, after landing her first stage role. The TV presenter has landed the female lead in a new production of ‘Crazy For You’.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Caroline Flack

Caroline, who is trained in musical theatre, is set to play Irene in the national tour of the hit musical, alongside former ‘Waterloo Road’ actor and fellow ‘Strictly’ winner Tom Chambers. She announced the exciting news on Twitter on Friday (17 February):

Dusting off my dancing shoes again ...can't wait ❤ https://t.co/zHAAloFHxx — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) February 17, 2017

The tour kicks off at the Theatre Royal Plymouth on 17 August, before visiting venues in Cardiff, Glasgow, Birmingham, Sheffield and Southampton. It then finishes in Liverpool on 9 December. The play, which originated on Broadway, tells the story of Bobby, the son of a wealthy family living in New York, who falls in love with Irene, and features songs includes ‘I Got Rhythm’, ‘They Can’t Take That Away From Me’ and ‘Nice Work If You Can Get It’. Caroline, who fronted ‘The X Factor’ with Olly Murs in 2015, has made no secret of her desire to make the jump to theatre, revealing in her autobiography ‘Storm In A C Cup’ she’d auditioned for a role in ‘Chicago’. She recently confirmed her return to presenting ‘Love Island’ this summer, and will also fronting a new spin-off show to air alongside the main series.