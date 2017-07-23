‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack has admitted that she thinks the show is portraying an “unrealistic” body image for its younger viewers.

The current series of the ITV2 reality show has been its most popular yet, pulling in some of the highest viewing figures the channel has ever seen, and repeatedly making headlines over the course of its seven-week run.

It’s also proved to be the most controversial, though, with some critics unhappy that producers have only really showcased one type of body among the contestants chosen for the show.