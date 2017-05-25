Anyone who follows Caroline Flack on Instagram will know she can belt out a tune, but the star has denied reports she’s set to embark on a pop career.

The ‘Love Island’ host was rumoured to be preparing to launch an assault on the charts, after demos of tracks with her vocals on were uncovered by The Sun in March.

PA Wire/PA Images Caroline Flack is not launching a pop career

However, Caroline has now insisted that there is no truth to the claims, admitting she is more focused on establishing herself as a theatre star.

Speaking to HuffPost UK on an episode of ‘BUILD’, she said: “I read that too, it’s not true. Can you imagine? I just don’t think it’s the right thing. Karaoke yes, pop career no.

“I used to sing when I was younger, I was in a band.”

Caroline will be stretching her vocal cords later this year though, when she takes to the stage in an all-singing, all-dancing role in a touring production of musical ‘Crazy For You’ later this year.

She admitted she’d actually turned down larger roles she was offered following her win on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2014, having felt the need to earn her stripes as an theatre actor.

I is crazy ... for you #castannounced A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on May 22, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

”I’ve been in this industry long enough to know that I have to earn my job,” she said. “It’s like any craft, you can’t just go right in at the deep end. I think I’d probably make a mistake and ruin it.

“So I knew if I was going to take any role in theatre, I couldn’t go, ‘right, I want to be this person,’ because it just wouldn’t be right. I want to learn it properly and I want to do it for a long time. I want this to be something I do forever.”

Of her dream part, Caroline added: “When I was a kid, I always wanted to be the white cat in ‘Cats’ and I auditioned a few times, but I didn’t get it because I wasn’t good enough. But now I think I’m too old.

“There’s always Roxie in ‘Chicago’ and loads of parts I’d love to play.”