A grandmother-of-four has credited a sugar-free diet and daily exercise for her youthful looks and abundance of energy. Carolyn Hartz, from Perth, Australia, gave up sugar after a pre-diabetes diagnosis. Now, almost 30 years later, she’s in incredible shape and wants to share how she got there.

After her diabetes scare, Hartz vowed to cut out the sweet stuff in order to get her blood sugar back on track. Once she’d achieved that, she decided that sweet treats could be eaten in moderation - and would occasionally indulge in something tasty, albeit sugar-free. She later went on to launch her own company SweetLife, selling a sugar alternative called Xylitol, and has also since published a cookbook called ‘Sugar Free Baking’.

Hartz, who turned 70 in July, credits a healthy, sugar-free diet and mindful eating for helping her stay on track. In fact, she’s been sugar-free for 28 years now, according to the Mail Online. She is also a fan of regular exercise - playing tennis, meditating and going for regular walks with her husband. “You have to watch what you put in your mouth — that’s number one — and two, you have to move your legs,” she told News.com.au.

