Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, has spoken publicly for the first time since the death of her mother and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.
Last week, the entertainment world paid tribute as ‘Star Wars’ legend Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest on board a flight.
Just a day later, her mother, Hollywood veteran Debbie Reynolds, also died, at the age of 84, after being taken into hospital for a suspected stroke.
After maintaining a low profile ever since losing her two family members, Billie has now shared a poignant post remembering them on her Instagram page.
She wrote: “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist.
“There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”
Debbie Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, confirmed the news of his mother’s death on 28 December, and has since said that the family intends to hold a joint funeral, honouring the two late stars.
Speaking about his mother’s death last week, he told ABC News: “I think she wanted to be with [Carrie]. I’m not joking when I say she left to be with her and I’m happy about that. That’s the only thing I’m happy about.”
Both stars will be the subject of a new HBO documentary, ‘Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’, slated to make its debut later in 2017.