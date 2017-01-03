Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, has spoken publicly for the first time since the death of her mother and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

Last week, the entertainment world paid tribute as ‘Star Wars’ legend Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest on board a flight.

Just a day later, her mother, Hollywood veteran Debbie Reynolds, also died, at the age of 84, after being taken into hospital for a suspected stroke.

After maintaining a low profile ever since losing her two family members, Billie has now shared a poignant post remembering them on her Instagram page.

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

She wrote: “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist.

“There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

Debbie Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, confirmed the news of his mother’s death on 28 December, and has since said that the family intends to hold a joint funeral, honouring the two late stars.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Billie Lourd with her mother and grandmother in 2015

Speaking about his mother’s death last week, he told ABC News: “I think she wanted to be with [Carrie]. I’m not joking when I say she left to be with her and I’m happy about that. That’s the only thing I’m happy about.”

Both stars will be the subject of a new HBO documentary, ‘Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’, slated to make its debut later in 2017.

Shown from left: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Todd Fisher (on the set of "The Mating Game" October 1958)

Two and one half month old Todd Emanuel Fisher meets the rest of the family here for the first time in front of a camera. Todd is the new addition to the family of Eddie Fisher (R) and Debbie Reynolds, (L) who poses here with their other child, Carrie Francis who is 1 1/2 years old. Debbie holds Todd, Eddie holds Carrie.

Debbie Reynolds is flanked by her children, Carrie, 16, and Todd Fisher, 14, at the Raffles cast party at Raffles after opening of the revival of Irene, 1973.