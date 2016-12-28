Carrie Fisher revealed what she wanted her obituary to say eight years before her death, in typical Carrie Fisher style.

The legendary ‘Star Wars’ actress - who died on Tuesday (27 December) at the age of 60 - carved a second career for herself as an author after her time in the initial chapters of the sci-fi saga was done, and she revealed exactly what she wanted us all to say about her after she was gone in her 2008 memoir, ‘Wishful Drinking’.

She spoke about her one wish for her obituary in an excerpt detailing her time on the set of ‘Star Wars’, recalling a moment she was told by George Lucas she couldn’t wear a bra beneath her famous white outfit because, in his words, “there’s no underwear in space”.

David M. Benett via Getty Images ﻿Carrie Fisher

Carrie wrote: “Here’s why you cannot wear your brassiere, per George.

“What happens is you go to space and you become weightless. So far so good, right? But then your body expands??? But your bra doesn’t—so you get strangled by your own bra.”

Incredible.

Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images As Princess Leia in 'Star Wars'

Following the success of ‘Wishful Drinking’, she penned a follow-up, ‘Shockaholic’, in 2011. Her most recent memoir, ‘The Princess Diarist’, was released last month.

In addition to her unique way with words, Carrie will be best remembered for her performance as Princess Leia - later General Leia - in the ‘Star Wars’ saga.

It has now been confirmed by producers that Carrie “absolutely wrapped” her part in the forthcoming eighth instalment prior to her death, which will now serve as her final film credit.

