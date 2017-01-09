One of the most moving segments at this year’s Golden Globe Awards was when the producers paid joint tribute to Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, mother and daughter stars who died within a day of each other only last week.
The tribute came in the form of a montage, short but sweet, highlighting their independent appeal. Debbie was one of the last remaining stars from the studio system of last century, dancing alongside Gene Kelly in ‘Singing’ in the Rain’. Carrie became an iconic screen figure with her role in ‘Star Wars’, but was also a Hollywood favourite away from it, with her screenplays, novels and ready wit.
The pair were laid to rest yesterday in a joint service in Hollywood, attended by stars including Gwyneth Paltrow and Meryl Streep, who paid tribute to her friend Carrie, during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B DeMille Award.
Meryl was the most distinguished honoree on a night that saw the film ‘La La Land’ take home an impressive six gongs, and ‘The Night Manager’ stars Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie all earn recognition for their roles in the John Le Carre spy thriller, even though the show itself lost out.