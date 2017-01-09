One of the most moving segments at this year’s Golden Globe Awards was when the producers paid joint tribute to Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, mother and daughter stars who died within a day of each other only last week.

The tribute came in the form of a montage, short but sweet, highlighting their independent appeal. Debbie was one of the last remaining stars from the studio system of last century, dancing alongside Gene Kelly in ‘Singing’ in the Rain’. Carrie became an iconic screen figure with her role in ‘Star Wars’, but was also a Hollywood favourite away from it, with her screenplays, novels and ready wit.