The Hollywood legend, daughter of stars Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, is now in intensive care at UCLA hospital, following the incident which happened on Friday.

AP quotes her brother Todd Fisher on Friday evening saying that her condition was stable and that she was “out of the emergency room”. He later clarified to E! that the actress remained in an intensive care unit, while many details of her condition were unknown, including the cause of her collapse.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a statement, which revealed that paramedics had arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday afternoon around noon, ready to treat a patient in cardiac arrest, and that they had “aggressively treated” that patient. Although they didn’t name anyone, several news outlets identified the passenger as Carrie Fisher. It was reported that she had suffered the heart attack approximately 15 minutes before the plane was due to land, and the paramedics were standing by at the gate.