Carrie Fisher’s heart is being supported by a ventilator in hospital, following the heart attack she suffered on a plane on Friday.

The ‘Star Wars’ actress remains in intensive care in UCLA hospital, with her beloved bulldog Gary by her side, according to reports.

Her mother, Hollywood veteran Debbie Fisher, has sent a message on social media that her daughter is “in a stable condition” following her cardiac arrest.

And her brother Todd has told Entertainment Tonight: “She is in the intensive care unit, she is being well looked after.

“If everyone could just pray for her that would be good. The doctors are doing their thing and we don’t want to bug them. We are waiting by patiently.”