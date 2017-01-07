Carrie Fisher’s brother Todd has explained why the ‘Star Wars’ actress’s ashes were placed in a prozac pill-shaped urn during a private memorial service on Friday (6 January).

While the actress was famous for playing Princess Leia, her wit and charm was known to many and Todd has now explained to the media that the receptacle was one of his sister’s favourite items.

Paul Archuleta via Getty Images Carrie Fisher

Speaking to the media outside the Forest Lawn Memorial Park, shortly after the service took place, he said (via Entertainment Tonight): “Carrie’s favourite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill.

Referring to the fact Carrie’s ashes were buried with those of her mother, Debbie Reynolds, who died within 24 hours of her daughter’s tragic passing, he added: “And so they’re together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we’re OK with that.”

A public memorial will be held in the coming weeks.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Todd Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd

A fierce mental health advocate, Carrie spoke candidly about manic depression and bipolar diagnoses, and addiction struggles, on numerous occasions.

In her first memoir, ‘Wishful Drinking’, she wrote: “In my opinion, living with manic depression takes a tremendous amount of balls. Not unlike a tour of Afghanistan (though the bombs and bullets, in this case, come from the inside).

“At times, being bipolar can be an all-consuming challenge, requiring a lot of stamina and even more courage, so if you’re living with this illness and functioning at all, it’s something to be proud of, not ashamed of.

“They should issue medals along with the steady stream of medication.”

