Carrie Gracie: BBC Has Belittled Contribution Of Female Journalists For Decades

Carrie Gracie has accused the BBC of ‘belittling’ the work of its female journalists for decades and broke down in tears as she told of her anger about how women had been treated by the broadcaster.

The former China editor, who quit her role earlier this month in protest at men getting paid more than women for doing the same job, said her decision to walk away was never about money and branded the organisation’s approach to her grievance “disgraceful and insulting”.

She told MPs at the Commons’ Culture, Media and Sport select committee she wanted proper systems put in place to ensure the work of male and female employees is valued equally and that senior managers - including former head of news James Harding - had dishonestly dismissed claims of inequality.

Visibly emotional, Gracie said she noted the BBC had thanked senior male presenters Huw Edwards, Nicky Campbell, John Humphrys, Jon Sopel, Nick Robinson and Jeremy Vine for agreeing to take pay cuts, after it was revealed two-thirds of BBC stars earning more than £150,000 were male.

“They have never said they are very grateful to me for not taking a pay rise at the time,” she said.

“And they said at that point these are great broadcasters, great journalists who have a great connection with the public.

“I have 500 and more emails from the public here, in support of me, in support of my work as China editor and in support of my stand on equal pay.

“And I have more than 300 emails from members of staff who support that too.”