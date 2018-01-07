BBC China Editor Carrie Gracie Quits Job Over Broadcaster Paying Men More Than Women For Same Job

A top BBC journalist has quit her job with the broadcaster over men getting paid more than women at the corporation for doing the same job.

Carrie Gracie, the BBC’s China editor, blasted the Beeb for having a “secretive and illegal pay culture” in a damning open letter.

Gracie left her role as editor of the corporation’s Beijing bureau last week, but will remain with the BBC.

She has made the stand after it was revealed two-thirds of BBC stars earning more than £150,000 were male.

In the letter, first published by Buzzfeed News on Sunday night, it made clear Gracie’s anger over how salaries are apparently weighted against women.

Citing her own experience, she said she was being paid 33% less than male international editors, and has since turned down an “unequal pay rise”.

She wrote: “With great regret, I have left my post as China editor to speak out publicly on a crisis of trust at the BBC.

“I believe you have a right to know that it is breaking equality law and resisting pressure for a fair and transparent pay structure.”

She added: “It is not men earning more because they do more of the jobs which pay better. It is men earning more in the same jobs or jobs of equal value. It is pay discrimination and it is illegal.”