All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • COMEDY
    06/06/2017 11:44 BST | Updated 06/06/2017 20:03 BST

    Cassetteboy Vs Theresa May Is Brutal And Just In Time For The General Election

    'How can I negotiate if I can't face Corbyn?'

    Cassetteboy has been very quiet lately - the last we heard of them was their take on Brexit via The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

    So it is with great relief we inform you they are still going strong and have released a special song for Theresa May just in time for the General Election.

    Set to The Notorious B.I.G. - ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’ which samples Diana Ross’s ‘I’m Coming Out’, it’s as good as you’d hoped.

    If you like that then make sure you check out the video-editing duo’s take on Jeremy Hunt below.

    MORE:newspoliticscomedybrexittheresa maycasetteboy

    Conversations