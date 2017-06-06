Cassetteboy Vs Theresa May Is Brutal And Just In Time For The General Election

Cassetteboy has been very quiet lately - the last we heard of them was their take on Brexit via The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

So it is with great relief we inform you they are still going strong and have released a special song for Theresa May just in time for the General Election.

Set to The Notorious B.I.G. - ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’ which samples Diana Ross’s ‘I’m Coming Out’, it’s as good as you’d hoped.