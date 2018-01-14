The 28-year-old was taken to hospital where she subsequently died from her injuries.

Cassie Hayes was attacked at the TUI store in Chapel Street, Southport, on Saturday afternoon.

A fundraiser for the family of a travel agent who died after she was attacked while at work has raised thousands of pounds.

At the time of writing, an online fund for her family had reached almost £4,000.

The fundraiser was set up by Bruce Martin, managing director of travel trade website Travel Gossip.

He said: “Everyone who works in travel has been deeply upset about what has happened to a fellow travel colleague, Cassie Hayes, in Southport on Saturday 13th January.

“Cassie was the assistant manager at the TUI store and was well-known to many in travel.

“Many of us never met Cassie but we *know* that if we did, we would have thought she was great. We know, because we are travel.

“We understand that Cassie had a daughter and so on behalf of everyone in travel I would like to propose that we come together and contribute to fund to help Cassie’s family as they see fit.

“Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this terrible incident, including all the TUI staff.”