A 5-year-old girl has built up an impressive following from creating and selling beautiful “swirl” paintings, then donating the money she has earned to charities.

Cassie Gee, from Australia, has been a fan of painting since she was just three years old, but hanging the creations up in her room just didn’t suffice.

With her “free and uninhibited” style using acrylic paint and glitter, Cassie creates her swirl paintings using only a fork and her hands.

Together with her mum, Linda Gee, she then sells the paintings to raise money for charities.