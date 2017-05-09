All Sections
    09/05/2017 17:12 BST

    Casual Summer Maxi Dresses: The Best Picks For Under £60

    Because the summer sun is on its way ☀️

    Whether we’re taking one with us as we jet off to warmer climes or heading to a local beer garden on a Saturday afternoon, a maxi dress is a wearable investment that never goes awry. 

    From ASOS and Topshop to New Look, we’ve trailed the high street for the casual, dressy and insouciantly cool options out there right now.   

    From backless numbers to floor-skimming silhouettes, here are our favourite finds on the shop floor - all for under £60. 

    • Topshop Garden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress
      Topshop
      £59, from Topshop
    • Zara Long Strappy Dress
      Zara
      £29.99, from Zara
    • Plus Sasha Tye Dye Coin Maxi Dress
      Boohoo
      £22, from Boohoo
    • Bershka Cross Detail Stripe Maxi Dress
      ASOS
      £17.99, from ASOS
    • Missguided Nude Cross Back Cowl Front Maxi Dress
      Missguided
      £28, from Missguided
    • Blue Vanilla Navy Floral Print Maxi Dress
      ASOS
      £30, from New Look
    • Topshop Maternity Bandeau Frill Maxi Dress
      Topshop
      £25, from Topshop
    • ASOS Cross Back Jersey Maxi Beach Dress
      ASOS
      £18, from ASOS
    • Kimchi Blue Coralina Cupro Asymmetrical Maxi Dress
      Urban Outfitters
      £59, from Urban Outfitters
    • Topshop Petite Tie Dye Low Maxi Dress
      Topshop
      £26, from Topshop
    • Missguided Nude Pleated Maxi Dress
      Missguided
      £40, from Missguided
    • Zara Long Strappy Dress
      Zara
      £25.99, from Zara
    • Brave Soul Brown High Neck Tie Waist Maxi Dress
      New Look
      £24.99, from New Look
    • ASOS CURVE Off Shoulder Maxi Dress
      ASOS
      £20, from ASOS

