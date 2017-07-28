A recent report, published following changes to the BBC’s Royal Charter, included the pay brackets for any BBC stars earning over £150,000 and swiftly prompted discussion over the evident gender pay gap.

Speaking on ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Friday (28 July), Cathy - who recently rejoined the cast as Nurse Duffy - explained she was not bothered by the fact Derek takes home more money than her.

She said: “Derek and I both started on the show 30 years ago and he didn’t start on that figure, I’ll have you know.

“The show now really revolves around his character. I mean, 30 years he’s committed to that show. And it’s brought in so many actors and all the crew working on the other side too.

“In my opinion and judging from the feedback I’ve got about it, Derek is worth it. I think for the 40p a day we all pay [for the licence fee], the whole BBC output is absolutely worth it.”