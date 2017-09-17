All Sections
    17/09/2017 14:30 BST | Updated 17/10/2017 16:19 BST

    London Fashion Week 2017: Anya Hindmarch's Kitty Handbags Make It Cool To Be A Cat Lady

    Cat ladies, rejoice ❤️😻❤️

    Cat ladies, your time has come.

    It has never been cooler to wear your feline-fond heart on your sleeve arm, thanks to Anya Hindmarch, who featured kitties front and centre of her Spring/Summer 18 show at London Fashion Week on Sunday 17 September. 

    Gareth Cattermole/BFC via Getty Images
    Bags backstage ahead of the Anya Hindmarch show during London Fashion Week on 17 September 2017.

    A silver tabby and a delightfully grumpy looking long-haired ginger featured on furry and quilted handbags, as well as totes.

    John Phillips/BFC via Getty Images
    John Phillips/BFC via Getty Images
    John Phillips/BFC via Getty Images
    John Phillips/BFC via Getty Images

    There were also cat key fobs for those not sure they’re ready to make such a bold fashion statement about their love of cats.

    Gareth Cattermole/BFC via Getty Images

    Worried about your fashion statement scaring people off? 

    Don’t worry you can win them back with Hindmarch’s “free hugs” trainers.

