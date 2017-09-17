Cat ladies, your time has come. It has never been cooler to wear your feline-fond heart on your sleeve arm, thanks to Anya Hindmarch, who featured kitties front and centre of her Spring/Summer 18 show at London Fashion Week on Sunday 17 September.

A silver tabby and a delightfully grumpy looking long-haired ginger featured on furry and quilted handbags, as well as totes.

There were also cat key fobs for those not sure they’re ready to make such a bold fashion statement about their love of cats.

Worried about your fashion statement scaring people off? Don’t worry you can win them back with Hindmarch’s “free hugs” trainers.