The Spanish government is one step closer to imposing direct rule in Catalan after winning the support of the socialist opposition party for plans to dissolve the region’s parliament and hold new elections.

The Socialists, the main opposition, said on Friday they would back special measures to impose central rule on the secessionist-minded Catalan government, Reuters reported.

It is hoped the move will end a crisis that has unsettled the euro and hurt confidence in the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy, the party said.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has called an emergency cabinet meeting on Saturday to pave the way for Madrid establishing central control in the region.