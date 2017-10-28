All Sections
    Catalans Urged To Oppose Spanish Government's Takeover By Sacked President Carles Puigdemont

    He calls for 'democratic' resistance as Spain's constitutional crisis continues.

    28/10/2017 15:40 BST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Catalonia’s sacked president has urged the region’s people to show “democratic opposition” to Spain’s takeover after Madrid fired the region’s government for declaring independence.

    The Spanish Government took the unprecedented step of dissolving  Catalonia’s parliament on Friday after it passed a motion declaring independence that triggered jubilation in Barcelona and anger in the capital.

    It is Spain’s worst constitutional crisis for 40 years.

    Carlos Puigdemont, who was fired along with his whole Government, said in a statement on Saturday: “It’s very clear that the best form of defending the gains made up until now is democratic opposition.”

    On that day, people marched in Madrid waving Spanish flags and carrying signs saying Puigdemont should be jailed.

    Sergio Perez / Reuters
    Pro-unity demonstrators gather with a sign calling for the imprisonment of sacked Catalan President Carles Puigdemont in Madrid
    Sergio Perez / Reuters
    Susana Vera / Reuters
    Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images

    The threat is not idle. After the declaration of independence, AFP reported Spain’s public prosecutor’s office would file rebellion charges against Puigdemont next week for a court to consider.

    The crime can be punished by up to 30 years in prison. A spokesperson for the prosecutor told AFP similar charges could follow for other members of the Catalan Government.

    The independence motion was passed in the 135-member assembly with 70 votes in favour, 10 against and 2 blank ballots, the assembly’s speaker said.

    Lawmakers from the Socialist Party, the People’s Party (PP) and Ciudadanos had left the chamber before the vote in protest.

    The motion followed the October 1 referendum that was marred by police violence as the Spanish Government tried to prevent it going ahead.

    Britain has already said it will not recognise the motion.

    Albert Gea / Reuters
    Carles Puigdemont speaks during a ceremony on Friday after the regional parliament passed its motion 

    Thousands took to the street in Barcelona to pop champagne bottles after the motion on Friday and demonstrators gathered outside regional government buildings.

    Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images
    Catalan independence supporters gather outside of the Palau Catalan Regional Government Building on Saturday

    Fireworks were set off on Friday night to celebrate.

    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Fireworks illuminate the skay as pro-independence supporters gather at Sant Jaume square
    Yves Herman / Reuters
    Catalan separatist flags are held up as fireworks go off 

    Elections for a new Catalan parliament will take place on December 21.

    Conversations