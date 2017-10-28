Catalonia’s sacked president has urged the region’s people to show “democratic opposition” to Spain’s takeover after Madrid fired the region’s government for declaring independence.

The Spanish Government took the unprecedented step of dissolving Catalonia’s parliament on Friday after it passed a motion declaring independence that triggered jubilation in Barcelona and anger in the capital.

It is Spain’s worst constitutional crisis for 40 years.

Carlos Puigdemont, who was fired along with his whole Government, said in a statement on Saturday: “It’s very clear that the best form of defending the gains made up until now is democratic opposition.”

On that day, people marched in Madrid waving Spanish flags and carrying signs saying Puigdemont should be jailed.