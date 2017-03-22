Rob Delaney has opened up about the late Carrie Fisher’s upcoming final appearance in ‘Catastrophe’, describing her last scenes as “gut-wrenching”.

The third series of the sitcom is currently airing on Channel 4, with Carrie reprising her role as Mia, Rob’s mother in the show.

Following her death at the end of last year, Rob has admitted that watching her last scenes back has added another layer of poignancy.