Dating Sites And Social Media Firms Must Do More To Protect Users From 'Catfishing'

Online dating in Britain is a massive phenomenon with one in three under 40 year olds now using dating sites and Apps to find a partner. However, many of the dating websites are riddled with fake profiles and the numbers of people being deceived online has soared.

Half of users say they have come across a false profile, according to figures quoted in the Government’s Internet Safety Strategy green paper. I am campaigning for a new law to make it illegal to create a false identify online and pretend to be someone else to form a romantic relationships – known as ‘catfishing’. Dating websites and social media companies should also be doing more to protect people from ‘catfish’.

One way to force companies to clean up their act would be to introduce a new name and shame league table of dating websites to expose those stuffed with fake profiles.

A star-rated league table of how safe websites are and how likely you are to be duped would expose in bright lights those who are not doing enough to protect their users. The public should not have to continuously contend with the prospect that the person they are in communication with is not who they say they are.

I first become interested in catfishing after being approached by a constituent Matthew Peacock, a Stockport male model, who had his identity stolen online for four years by a catfish who used his pictures on dating websites to lure women.