There were calls for a Tory councillor to resign on Saturday after she called rent being deducted from a Grenfell Tower resident a “tiny thing” in an interview that left listeners reeling over her “unbelievable arrogance”. Catherine Faulks appeared on the Radio 4′s Today programme where she responded to claims from Yvette Williams, coordinator of Justice4Grenfell, who said one resident had recently obtained a new bank card following the June 14 blaze only to find rent was still being taken from her account. Faulks called the deduction a “tiny thing” before backtracking somewhat to say that Kensington and Chelsea Council had provided affected residents with social workers to deal with such matters.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters Tory councillor Catherine Faulks sparked outrage on Saturday by dismissing the revelation that a Grenfell Tower resident was still being charged rent

Responding to Williams’ revelation, the councillor said she was “very sorry to hear that” and could “understand its very distressing”, but then proceeded to downplay its significance in the aftermath of a fire that claimed at least 80 lives. When asked why the council had allowed it to happen Faulks said: “Oh come on, that’s a tiny thing - I mean it’s not a tiny thing for them it’s a huge thing and it’s very upsetting.” The dismissive comment sparked a torrent of disbelief on social media where it was branded “ill-judged” and a PR disaster that may result in her having to resign.

In 30 odd years at the BBC I don't think I heard a more ill-judged interview than Catherine Faulks just now https://t.co/iVD4akLWxI — Kevin Marsh (@kjmarsh) July 1, 2017

Extraordinary, tone deaf, defiant @BBCr4today interview by Tory cllr Catherine Faulks. Says press presence on Thurs was a "stunt". — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) July 1, 2017

Dear @RBKC if you want to rebuild some kind of credibility do not let Catherine Faulks out of her bubble ever again. Unbelievable arrogance — Grant Feller (@grantfeller) July 1, 2017

Another person sounds like they need to leave #kensingtonandchelsea council. I wouldn't want Catherine Faulks representing me #radio4today — Moss (@Mossflorist) July 1, 2017

That @BBCr4today interview with Cllr Catherine Faulks will be used as PR example of how not to respond to a crisis. Unbelievable. #Greenfell — Cat Headley (@Cat_Headley) July 1, 2017

Grenfell council spokeswoman currently digging herself into her own resignation of @BBCRadio4. Unbelievable complacency!! — Veronica 🇬🇧💔🇪🇺 (@VeroVero777) July 1, 2017

Faulks continued to try and put the payment in context saying the council was in the process of trying to house 400 people. “They’ve got people in hotels, they’ve got a social worker for every single family who is triaging them into a wraparound service. “I’m very sorry to hear that’s happened, but that person to whom that has happened will have one person connection they can go to to sort it out.”