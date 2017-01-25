Scientists in Japan have pawed scorn on the idea that cats aren’t as smart as dogs.

A study of 49 felines revealed the species is just as able as its canine counterpart at recalling events, a cornerstone of consciousness.

“Episodic memory is viewed as being related to introspective function of the mind; our study may imply a type of consciousness in cats,” Saho Takagi, a psychologist at Kyoto University, told BBC News.