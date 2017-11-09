Cats May Protect Newborn Babies Against Asthma, New Study Finds

Newborn babies may be protected against developing asthma and other respiratory conditions by having a cat in the household, new research suggests.

There is a gene that, when activated, doubles the risk of a child developing asthma. However having a cat in the home when a child is born stops that gene from being activated, according to researchers from the Copenhagen Studies on Asthma in Childhood Research Center (COPSAC).

Hans Bisgaard, professor of paediatrics and the head of COPSAC, has called this discovery “a recognition in the direction of how disease occurs”.

“It documents the interplay between genetics and the environment we live in, and in particular that this occurs very early in life, both during pregnancy and in the home,” he said.