Britain’s biggest business group has urged Theresa May to avoid a disastrous “cliff-edge” when the UK quits the EU by keeping the country in the single market and customs union until a Brexit deal is done.

The CBI has suggested a transitional deal could be devised when the Article 50 process ends - and Britain leaves in March 2019 - that maintains the existing relationship between the UK and the EU.

Carolyn Fairbairn, Director-General of the CBI, wants a “bridge” to the new deal so that businesses only have to make one “transition”, which would otherwise be “wasteful, difficult and uncertain”.

It comes as Newsnight claimed a number of leading Brexiteers have voiced concerns over whether or not Britain will actually leave.

In a lecture at the London School of Economics, Fairbairn will argue that Brexit uncertainty is hurting the economy.

She will warn of a ”‘drip drip’ of investment decisions deferred or lost” and claim:

* A major European engineering and electronics firm have shelved plans to build a UK factory.

* An infrastructure firm is struggling to recruit skilled workers from the EU needed to build rails, roads and houses already planned.

She goes on a “no-deal Brexit” could increase export tariff costs by up to 6 billion pounds per year, and add up to 13 billion pounds to imports.

June saw a “triple whammy” of disappointing economic news as growth in both the service sector and construction and manufacturing industries slowed whilst inflation hit a four-year high of 2.9%, well above the Bank of England’s target of 2%.