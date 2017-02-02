All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    02/02/2017 15:55 GMT | Updated 10/05/2017 09:29 BST

    Celebrity Babies Born In 2017: The Famous Parents With New Arrivals This Year

    Keep checking back for more celebrity baby news.

    It’s always exciting when a celebrity baby is welcomed into the world.

    Find out which famous faces had new additions in their families in 2017 with our gallery of the year’s celebrity arrivals. We’ll be updating it throughout the year, so keep checking back for new additions. 

    Celebrities usually announce their baby boy or baby girl has arrived by sharing the news on Twitter or Instagram for all their fans to see.

    The year started off with plenty of celebrity babies welcomed into the world, including Janet Jackson and Stephanie Davis both giving birth to their first children.

    Getty

    Geri Horner gave birth to her first child with her husband Christian Horner and Mel Gibson became a dad for the ninth time in January 2017.

    Rebekah Vardy gave birth to her and Jamie Vardy’s second child together on 8 January and later revealed she ate her placenta in capsules.

    To find out the celebrity parents who are expecting babies this year, visit our pregnant celebrities 2017 gallery.

    We can’t wait to meet their little of bundles of joy, so keep checking back for news of their new arrivals in the gallery below. 

    Celebrity Babies Born In 2017
    Also on HuffPost
    Pregnant Celebrities 2017
    MORE:parentsnew parentsBabiescelebrity parents

    Conversations