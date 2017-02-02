It’s always exciting when a celebrity baby is welcomed into the world.
Find out which famous faces had new additions in their families in 2017 with our gallery of the year’s celebrity arrivals. We’ll be updating it throughout the year, so keep checking back for new additions.
Celebrities usually announce their baby boy or baby girl has arrived by sharing the news on Twitter or Instagram for all their fans to see.
The year started off with plenty of celebrity babies welcomed into the world, including Janet Jackson and Stephanie Davis both giving birth to their first children.
Geri Horner gave birth to her first child with her husband Christian Horner and Mel Gibson became a dad for the ninth time in January 2017.
Rebekah Vardy gave birth to her and Jamie Vardy’s second child together on 8 January and later revealed she ate her placenta in capsules.
To find out the celebrity parents who are expecting babies this year, visit our pregnant celebrities 2017 gallery.
We can’t wait to meet their little of bundles of joy, so keep checking back for news of their new arrivals in the gallery below.