    19/02/2018 14:23 GMT

    Celebrity Babies Born In 2018: The Famous Parents With New Arrivals This Year

    Keep checking back for more celebrity baby news.

    Find out which celebrities have welcomed new additions to their families in 2018 with our gallery of the year’s famous babies.

    From celebs who have welcomed their first child - including TV presenter Ore Oduba and former Sugababe Heidi Range - to those who are expanding their family, we’ve listed them all below. 

    And don’t forget to keep checking back as we’ll be updating it with every new announcement.

    You can find out which celebrities are pregnant in 2018 with our gallery of celebrities who are expecting here

    • February 2018: Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine
      Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
      Victoria's Secret model Behati gave birth to the couple's second child, Geo Grace Levine, on Friday 16 February. The couple are already parents to one-year-old Dusty Rose.
    • February 2018: Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps
      Michael Tran via Getty Images
      Former Olympic swimming Michael Phelps and his wife welcomed their second child Beckett on 13 February. They are already parents to one-year-old Boomer.
    • February 2018: Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly
      Frank Trapper via Getty Images
      Jack Osbourne of 'The Osbournes' fame and his wife Lisa Stelly welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Minnie, on 3 February. The couple are already parents to Pearl, five and Andy Rose, two.
    • January 2018: Ore Oduba and Portia Oduba
      Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
      TV presenter Ore Oduba and his wife welcomed their first child, Roman, in January 2018.
    • January 2018: Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      Gaz Beadle, who rose to fame on 'Geordie Shore', welcomed his first child with partner Emma McVey in January 2018. He welcomed a baby boy named Chester. 
    • January 2018: Heidi Range and Alex Partakis
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
      Sugababes' star Heidi Range gave birth to a baby daughter named Aurelia in January 2018.
    • January 2018: Ayden Callaghan and Sarah-Jane Honeywell
      Getty
      Hollyoaks' star Ayden and TV presenter Sarah-Jane welcomed their second son, Indiana, on 24 January. They are already parents to two-year-old Phoenix.
    • January 2018: Aston Merrygold and Sarah Richards
      PA Wire/PA Images
      Former JLS singer Aston and his partner Sarah welcomed a baby boy named Grayson at the end of January 2018. He is the couple's first child together.

    Conversations