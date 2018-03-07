Celebrating Mums (And Non-Mums) On Mother's Day

For those women who, like myself, are childless not by choice (CNBC), Mother’s Day brings a mixture of feelings: love and appreciation for our own mothers (and mothers everywhere), and sadness that we will never experience motherhood ourselves.

If you are a mum, I hope this Sunday brings you all the treats that you deserve, be that a lie-in (depending on the age of your children this may be possible... or as likely as a trip to the moon), flowers, chocolates, breakfast in bed... or maybe a Sunday lunch out with your family. Perhaps even all of the above, if you’re really lucky! It’s your day - make the most of it.

If you’re a childless woman who struggles through Mothers Day with a smile, all the while holding it together and praying the day passes by as quickly as possible, here are a few tips for getting through the day as painlessly as you can:

1. Focus on your own mum

If you’re lucky enough to have your mum around, cherish her. If she’s anything like my amazing mum (aka De Mama) then she probably deserves a medal. None of us know how long we have with our loved ones, but the fact is, we’re all on borrowed time. I’ve been fortunate enough to have two amazing holidays with my mum recently, and have written about both our Costa Rica and Thailand trips on my blog. Make memories and capture them. They are far more valuable than buying ‘stuff’.