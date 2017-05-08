Celebrities Reveal What They Do To Maintain Good Mental Health

Every one of us has both physical and mental health. Just as we’re all susceptible to illnesses like cold and flu, we can all suffer from metal health issues such as stress, depression and anxiety.

A major new study by the Mental Health Foundation has uncovered that two in three Brits have experienced a mental health problem and just 13% of us feel we’re living with high levels of positive mental health.

We can’t avoid the hardships life throws at us, but we can all learn how to improve our resilience.

The theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is “surviving or thriving”, which champions the idea that we can all make small changes to help our mental health “thrive”.

In light of this, we asked some famous faces what they do to maintain good mental health and why taking time to check in on wellbeing is important to them.

From meditation to bird watching, watch the video above to hear what they had to say.

With thanks to: Pixie Lott, Lorraine Kelly, Rylan Clark, Fleur East, Kimberley Walsh, Charlotte Hawkins, Andi Peters, Alison Steadman, June Sarpong and Denise Welch.