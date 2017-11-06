Celebrities Call For Action And Gun Reform In Wake Of Texas Church Shooting

A number of celebrities have spoken out in a call for “action”, following the mass shooting in Texas over the weekend.

On Sunday (5 November), 26 people were killed in a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The response from the US government, including President Trump’s claim this is not “a gun situation” but a problem relating to “mental health”, and Speaker Paul Ryan’s call for “prayers” has been met with a backlash on social media, including from a number of celebrity critics.