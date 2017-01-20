8 Celebrities Share Their Struggles With Endometriosis

Endometriosis affects one in 10 women of reproductive age in the UK, yet there’s limited research into what causes it.

The condition occurs when tissue that behaves like the lining of the womb is found in different areas of the body such as the ovaries, the lining of the pelvis behind the uterus and the top of the vagina.

The condition can cause sufferers to experience painful or heavy periods, pain during sex and fertility issues.