14 Celebrity Babies That Were Born in 2016

It might not have been a great year for lots of people, but for these 14 celebrity couples, 2016 was the year they welcomed their newest little bundles of joy into the world.
Some became parents for the first time, while others expanded their families, but whichever it was, we have been loving seeing their adorable newborns for the last 12 months.
1. Jools Oliver and Jamie Oliver - River Rocket
2. Emma Willis and Matt Willis - Trixie Grace
3. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend - Luna
4. Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth - Freddie
5. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian - Dream
6. Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher - Mabel
7. Luisana Lopilato and Michael Buble - Elias
8. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds - Ines
9. Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh - Theo
10. Joanna Page and James Thornton - Noah
11. Kimberley Walsh and Justin Scott - Cole Jacob
12. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green - River
13. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski - Violet
14. Tyra Banks and Erik Asla - York
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Suggested For You
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK DAILY BRIEF
Newsletter