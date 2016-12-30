NEWS

14 Celebrity Babies That Were Born in 2016

And there have been a lot...

30/12/2016 16:02
Sophie Gallagher Life Writer at The Huffington Post UK

It might not have been a great year for lots of people, but for these 14 celebrity couples, 2016 was the year they welcomed their newest little bundles of joy into the world.

Some became parents for the first time, while others expanded their families, but whichever it was, we have been loving seeing their adorable newborns for the last 12 months. 

1. Jools Oliver and Jamie Oliver - River Rocket 

🐣

A photo posted by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

2. Emma Willis and Matt Willis - Trixie Grace 

3. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend - Luna

Happy birthday, beautiful papa.

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

4. Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth - Freddie

Meet my little lad, Freddie 👶

A photo posted by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on

5. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian - Dream

😴

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

6. Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher - Mabel 

Right then. My Mum bought me this. Time to get ready! #trewlit #bookstagram #parenting

A photo posted by Russell Brand (@trewrussellbrand) on

7. Luisana Lopilato and Michael Buble - Elias

8. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds - Ines 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

9. Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh - Theo 

T catching a kiss from J 😀

A photo posted by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on

 10. Joanna Page and James Thornton - Noah

11. Kimberley Walsh and Justin Scott - Cole Jacob

Getting excited to meet this little one! #christmasbaby #ifonlysantacouldpopitdownthechimney 😂🎅🏻🎄👶🏼

A photo posted by Kimberley Walsh (@kimberleywalshofficial) on

12. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green - River 

13. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski - Violet 

14. Tyra Banks and Erik Asla - York 

 

More:

Uk Parents Celebrity Parents Jamie Oliver Peter Andre Emma Willis
Suggest a correction
Comments
14 Celebrity Babies That Were Born in 2016

CONVERSATIONS