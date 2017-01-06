It’s been brewing since they first stepped foot in the house earlier this week, and Speidi and Austin Armacost have come to blows on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

The trio have provided the first heated argument of the series, and believe it or not, it’s all over bottled water.

In scenes from Friday (6 January) night’s show, Spencer Pratt is seen hiding bottles of water in his and wife Heidi Montag’s bed - something that Austin is not happy about when he finds out.

Channel 5 Austin Armacost has come to blows with Speidi on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

After Stacey Francis and Bianca Gascoigne go to retrieve them and share them out among the group, Austin looks for more in the couple’s bed, which Heidi asks him not to.

Tempers then flare as Austin continues to pull back the covers, shouting: “You and your husband took all the water!”

Heidi calls for Big Brother to get involved, as she tells Austin to “get out of [her] face”.

Channel 5 Heidi Montag lost her cool with Austin

“You are actually psychotic,” Austin rages at her, as he is called to the Diary Room to calm down.

As he later returns to the house, Spencer then becomes involved, telling him: “Heidi didn’t take any of the water, if you have any issues with water come to me.”

Austin replies: “I went to your bed to get the water! You stole the water!”

Spencer sarcastically adds: “I didn’t know it said Austin’s water, I wouldn’t want to take Austin’s water.”

Later telling some of his housemates about the argument, Austin says: “Can we be done now with saying that they’re actually alright?”

Fans had expected the contestants to come to blows after Austin slated the couple in his introductory VT, branding them “full of shit”.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 5, when two new housemates will be joining the residence.

'Celebrity Big Brother': Highest Fees Ever

'Celebrity Big Brother': Highest Fees Ever 1 of 15 15. Christopher Biggins - Series 18 (2016) Paid: £150,000

Final position: ﻿Ejected, after nine days



Prior to entering the house, it was reported that Biggins would be the highest-paid of that summer's contestants, pocketing a £150,000.



However, once he was removed for a string of offensive comments, attention turned to whether he'd be paid it all.



It was later reported he pocketed just half of it, which admittedly is still not to be sniffed at. Share this slide: Karwai Tang via Getty Images