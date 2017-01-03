’Celebrity Big Brother’ has kicked off its ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series, as 14 housemates entered the house on Tuesday (3 January).
A mix of former contestants and new famous faces were revealed in the live launch show, and let’s just say we’re expecting fireworks.
The New Stars are made up of model and daughter of football legend Gazza, Bianca Gascoigne and US singer and Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Ray J, and footballer Jamie O’Hara.
Also on the line-up is ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor James Cosmo, club DJ Brandon Block and US singer Stacy Francis.
The All Stars are headed up by former stars of ‘The Hills’ Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt and ex-’Strictly Come Dancing’ professional James Jordan.
They’ve been joined by US model and TV personality Jasmine Waltz, ‘Loose Women’ panellist Coleen Nolan, model Nicola McLean, as well as series 16 runner-up Austin Armacost, who wasted no time in slating new housemates Speidi in his opening VT, branding them “full of shit”.
Series 15 participant Calum Best - the son of late footballer George Best - also entered the house as an All Star, while his mother Angie also became a New Star.
Check out their full profiles below:
-
Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
Ages: 30 and 33
Status: All Stars (runners up of ‘CBB11’)
Famous For: Former stars of US reality show ‘The Hills’
Odds Of Winning: 9/1
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Age: 51
Status: All Star (runner up of ‘CBB10’)
Famous For: Panellist on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’
Odds Of Winning: 16/1
-
Age: 35
Status: All Star (finished 7th on ‘CBB12’)
Famous For: Model and wife of footballer Tom Williams
Odds Of Winning: 33/1
-
Age: 38
Status: All Star (finished third on ‘CBB14’)
Famous For: Former professional dancer on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’
Odds Of Winning: 12/1
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Age: 34
Status: All Star (evicted first on CBB13’)
Famous For: US actress and model
Odds Of Winning: 20/1
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Age: 30
Status: New Star
Famous For: TV personality daughter of footballer Paul
Odds Of Winning: 25/1
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Age: 30
Status: New Star
Famous For: Footballer for Gillingham. He used to be married to ex-’CBB’ housemate Danielle Lloyd.
Odds Of Winning: 12/1
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Age: 35
Status: New Star
Famous For: US singer and TV personality best known for his sex tape with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.
Odds Of Winning: 9/1
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Age: 35
Status: All Star (finished third on ‘CBB15’)
Famous For: TV personality and son of late footballer George Best
Odds Of Winning: 7/1
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Age: 28
Status: All Star (runner-up of ‘CBB16’)
Famous For: US TV personality who starred on ‘The A-List: New York’
Odds Of Winning: 10/1
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Age: 68
Status: New Star
Famous For: Actor who played Jeor Mormont, Lord Commander of the Night's Watch in ‘Game Of Thrones’
Odds Of Winning: 20/1
-
Age: 64
Status: New Star
Famous For: Former model and Playboy bunny who was married to late footballer George Best. Her son Calum is also a housemate.
Odds Of Winning: 33/1
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Age: 49
Status: New Star
Famous For: 1990s club DJ who famously had a run in with Ronnie Wood at the BRITs.
Odds Of Winning: 16/1
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Age: 47
Status: New Star
Famous For: Singer who appeared on ‘The X Factor USA’ in 2011, and previously had beef with Whitney Houston over fellow housemate Ray J.
Odds Of Winning: 25/1
In a twist, the All Star housemates were made the ‘producers’ of the series, and entered a separate production office, away from the New Stars.
While in there, they were tasked with picking out which of the newbies the thought would be the least entertaining and should be ‘edited out’ of the show.
The group ended up choosing ‘X Factor USA’ star Stacy, claiming they believed she would be more entertaining as a result, as she would “kick off”.
Big Brother then informed her she would not receive her possessions, have to wear a beige tracksuit at all times and would be edited out of all key events in the house.
Host Emma Willis later announced the All Stars would be choosing another housemate to join Stacey in being edited out over the coming days.
She then informed viewers two new housemates would be entering the house in a live show on Friday.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues on Wednesday at 9pm on Channel 5.
'Celebrity Big Brother' 2017 House Pics