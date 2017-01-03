’ Celebrity Big Brother ’ has kicked off its ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series, as 14 housemates entered the house on Tuesday (3 January).

A mix of former contestants and new famous faces were revealed in the live launch show, and let’s just say we’re expecting fireworks.

The New Stars are made up of model and daughter of football legend Gazza , Bianca Gascoigne and US singer and Kim Kardashian ’s ex-boyfriend Ray J , and footballer Jamie O’Hara .

Also on the line-up is ‘ Game Of Thrones ’ actor James Cosmo, club DJ Brandon Block and US singer Stacy Francis .

They’ve been joined by US model and TV personality Jasmine Waltz , ‘ Loose Women ’ panellist Coleen Nolan , model Nicola McLean , as well as series 16 runner-up Austin Armacost , who wasted no time in slating new housemates Speidi in his opening VT, branding them “full of shit”.

Series 15 participant Calum Best - the son of late footballer George Best - also entered the house as an All Star, while his mother Angie also became a New Star.

Check out their full profiles below:

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images Ages: 30 and 33

Status: All Stars (runners up of ‘CBB11’)

Famous For: Former stars of US reality show ‘The Hills’

Odds Of Winning: 9/1

Coleen Nolan Mike Marsland via Getty Images Age: 51

Status: All Star (runner up of ‘CBB10’)

Famous For: Panellist on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’

Odds Of Winning: 16/1

Nicola McLean Ian West/PA Wire Age: 35

Status: All Star (finished 7th on ‘CBB12’)

Famous For: Model and wife of footballer Tom Williams

Odds Of Winning: 33/1

James Jordan Ian West/PA Wire Age: 38

Status: All Star (finished third on ‘CBB14’)

Famous For: Former professional dancer on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Odds Of Winning: 12/1

Jasmine Waltz Mike Marsland via Getty Images Age: 34

Status: All Star (evicted first on CBB13’)

Famous For: US actress and model

Odds Of Winning: 20/1

Bianca Gascoigne Mike Marsland via Getty Images Age: 30

Status: New Star

Famous For: TV personality daughter of footballer Paul

Odds Of Winning: 25/1

Jamie O’Hara Mike Marsland via Getty Images Age: 30

Status: New Star

Famous For: Footballer for Gillingham. He used to be married to ex-’CBB’ housemate Danielle Lloyd.

Odds Of Winning: 12/1

Ray J Mike Marsland via Getty Images Age: 35

Status: New Star

Famous For: US singer and TV personality best known for his sex tape with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Odds Of Winning: 9/1

Calum Best Mike Marsland via Getty Images Age: 35

Status: All Star (finished third on ‘CBB15’)

Famous For: TV personality and son of late footballer George Best

Odds Of Winning: 7/1

Austin Armacost Mike Marsland via Getty Images Age: 28

Status: All Star (runner-up of ‘CBB16’)

Famous For: US TV personality who starred on ‘The A-List: New York’

Odds Of Winning: 10/1

James Cosmo Mike Marsland via Getty Images Age: 68

Status: New Star

Famous For: Actor who played Jeor Mormont, Lord Commander of the Night's Watch in ‘Game Of Thrones’

Odds Of Winning: 20/1

Angie Best Ian West/PA Wire Age: 64

Status: New Star

Famous For: Former model and Playboy bunny who was married to late footballer George Best. Her son Calum is also a housemate.

Odds Of Winning: 33/1

Brandon Block Mike Marsland via Getty Images Age: 49

Status: New Star

Famous For: 1990s club DJ who famously had a run in with Ronnie Wood at the BRITs.

Odds Of Winning: 16/1