Given that she’s not exactly known for holding back, we’re feeling rather excited about fresh rumours Sinitta is heading into the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house this summer.
The media personality, known for her 80s hit ‘So Macho’ and close relationship with Simon Cowell, has a wide array of past reality TV appearances under her belt, including *deep breath* ‘I’m A Celebrity’, ‘The Jump’, ‘Celebrity Masterchef’, ‘Celebrity Come Dine With Me’ and ‘Get Your Act Together’ - though the ‘CBB’ house has always eluded her… until now, that is.
According to the Daily Star, Sinitta has already signed up for the show, with a source suggesting this could be far from music to Simon Cowell’s ears.
An insider said: “Other housemates will ask Sinitta about Simon and she’s quite a chatterbox.
“If she forgets the cameras are there, then she is likely to reveal details about him.”
Sinitta released three albums over the course of her music career, ‘Sinitta’, ‘Wicked’ and ‘Naughty Naughty’, though nowadays she’s probably best known for her appearances on ‘The X Factor’.
As Simon Cowell’s right-hand woman, she helped him make the decision to put acts like One Direction, Fleur East and Olly Murs through to live shows, though it’s her outlandish outfit choices that really caught viewers’ attention.
Her stint in ‘I’m A Celebrity’ back in 2011 was a relatively short one, but that didn’t stop her making a lasting impression, largely due to moments like this one:
Other stars rumoured to be appearing in ‘CBB’ this summer include ‘Ex On The Beach’ star Jordan Davies, TV personality John Leslie and Olympian-turned-reality-star Caitlyn Jenner.
Before that, though, there’s the small matter of regular ‘Big Brother’, which kicks off on Channel 5 tonight (5 June).