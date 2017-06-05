Given that she’s not exactly known for holding back, we’re feeling rather excited about fresh rumours Sinitta is heading into the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house this summer.

The media personality, known for her 80s hit ‘So Macho’ and close relationship with Simon Cowell, has a wide array of past reality TV appearances under her belt, including *deep breath* ‘I’m A Celebrity’, ‘The Jump’, ‘Celebrity Masterchef’, ‘Celebrity Come Dine With Me’ and ‘Get Your Act Together’ - though the ‘CBB’ house has always eluded her… until now, that is.

According to the Daily Star, Sinitta has already signed up for the show, with a source suggesting this could be far from music to Simon Cowell’s ears.