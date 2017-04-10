Danielle Armstrong has seemingly been given a second chance from ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses, with reports suggesting she’s being eyed as a potential housemate.
The former ‘TOWIE’ star was rumoured to be among the contestants for January’s series, but ultimately didn’t appear, with rumours she’d been axed from the line-up.
The Daily Star has now claimed she is in “final talks” for the Channel 5 reality show, with a reported appearance fee of £75,000.
The paper also suggested ‘Ibiza Weekender’ star Deano Baily, who previously auditioned for ‘The X Factor’, will appear too.
A source told the paper: “Danielle tells it how it is and isn’t afraid to stand up for herself, while Deano loves women and they all seem to love him.”
Last week, it was claimed ‘Real Housewives Of Cheshire’ star Ester Dee was in talks to appear, after making an explosive debut on the ITVBe series.
A source told the paper: “It’s put all the other housewives’ noses out of joint cause Ester has only been on the show for two episodes and already she’s the favourite.
The upcoming series of ‘CBB’ will reportedly feature new faces alongside some previous contestants, in what has been dubbed the ‘Summer Of Legends’.
It has been rumoured former ‘CBB’ winners Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear, will be returning as a couple, while Faryal Makhdoom, who is married to boxer Amir Khan, also revealed she has been approached to appear on the series.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ returns to Channel 5 this summer.