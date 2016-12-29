‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have unveiled the colourful makeover the house has been given for the upcoming ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series.
The Borehamwood bungalow has taken on a Pop Art theme, as it prepares to play host to a bunch of returning ‘CBB’ legends and a fresh batch of famous faces.
Both sets of housemates will live alongside each other in the headache-inducing house, which you can take a look at below:
While the line-up is yet to be confirmed, the ‘All Stars’ rumoured to be returning to the house include James Jordan, Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt, Jedward and Coleen Nolan.
It is thought they will be joined in the ‘CBB’ house by Gazza’s daughter Bianca Gascoigne, Khloe Kardashian’s pal Malika Haqq, former ‘X Factor’ contestant Sam Callahan and ‘The Chase’ star Mark Labbett.
It has also been suggested 2013 champ Rylan Clark-Neal, who now hosts spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’ could return to the house as part of a task, to face-off with old enemies Speidi.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ launches on Tuesday 3 January at 9pm on Channel 5.