All Stars

Who is it?

Heidi and Spencer Pratt



Famous for...?

Appearing on 'The Hills' a decade ago, getting loads of plastic surgery, collecting crystals and then rowing with Rylan Clark on 'CBB' in 2013.



Where has the rumour come from?

In an interview with Complex last year, Spencer said the couple "may be doing 'Celebrity Big Brother All Star'". Since then, the Daily Star has reported the pair have "devised a secret strategy" to win the show.