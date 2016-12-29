NEWS

'Celebrity Big Brother' 2017 House Pictures Unveiled After It's Given A Headache-Induing Makeover

Think Andy Warhol meets 'Fun House'.

29/12/2016 11:06
Ash Percival Entertainment Reporter

Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have unveiled the colourful makeover the house has been given for the upcoming ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series. 

The Borehamwood bungalow has taken on a Pop Art theme, as it prepares to play host to a bunch of returning ‘CBB’ legends and a fresh batch of famous faces. 

Both sets of housemates will live alongside each other in the headache-inducing house, which you can take a look at below: 

  • The Living Area
    Channel 5
  • The Garden
    Channel 5
  • The Entrance
    Channel 5
  • The Bedroom
    Channel 5
  • The Bedroom
    Channel 5
  • The Bathroom
    Channel 5
  • The Pod
    Channel 5

While the line-up is yet to be confirmed, the ‘All Stars’ rumoured to be returning to the house include James Jordan, Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt, Jedward and Coleen Nolan

It is thought they will be joined in the ‘CBB’ house by Gazza’s daughter Bianca GascoigneKhloe Kardashian’s pal Malika Haqq, former ‘X Factor’ contestant Sam Callahan and ‘The Chase’ star Mark Labbett. 

It has also been suggested 2013 champ Rylan Clark-Neal, who now hosts spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’ could return to the house as part of a task, to face-off with old enemies Speidi. 

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ launches on Tuesday 3 January at 9pm on Channel 5.

'Celebrity Big Brother': 'All Stars And New Stars' Rumours

More:

Uktv Uk Celebrity Uktvreality Celebrity Big Brother
Suggest a correction
Comments
'Celebrity Big Brother' 2017 House Pictures Unveiled After It's Given A Headache-Induing Makeover

CONVERSATIONS