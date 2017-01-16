The US model has reportedly left the Channel 5 reality series, after a shock twist set to air on tonight’s (16 January) night’s show, according to The Sun .

Jasmine Waltz has seemingly been evicted from the ‘ Celebrity Big Brother ’ house.

Jasmine had been one of the housemates residing in ‘Hell’ since the house was divided during Friday’s live show.

Host Emma Willis told fans any celebs still residing in Hell come Sunday would face a shock eviction on Sunday, with it now looking like Jasmine was the unlucky victim.

The Sun has claimed she was kicked out by her fellow housemates is now lying low away from the press until her exit airs on TV.

If she has indeed been forced out the back door, she’ll be the second housemate this series to have received a impromptu eviction.

Friday’s show saw Austin Armacost booted out, after his co-stars were asked to identify who was the most dull.