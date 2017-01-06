Jedward look set to enter the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house tonight (6 January) as late additions to the ‘All Stars’ line-up.

Fans of the Channel 5 reality series have already been promised two more housemates will be added to the series, which kicked off earlier this week.

It now seems one of those spots will be occupied by the former ‘X Factor’ twins, who first appeared as ‘CBB’ contestants in 2011.

Digital Spy are also convinced the Irish twins - real names John and Edward Grimes - will pop up on the show, having received a cryptic message from them on Twitter, saying that “tonight is the night”.

It’s likely they will be counted as one housemate - like current ‘All Stars’ Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt - as they were during their first appearance.

This means another, as yet unknown, celebrity will also be joining the line-up.

Rumoured contestants who didn’t appear at the live launch earlier this week include fellow ‘X Factor’ star Sam Callahan and antiques expert Lauren Harries.

Not only will the new existing housemates be shocked by some new arrivals, there’ll also be some news for the ‘New Stars’ who have been ‘edited out’...