Former ‘X Factor’ contestant Amelia Lily has become the latest star to be linked to the new series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

The singer has reportedly signed up to be a housemate on next month’s series of the Channel 5 reality show.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Amelia Lily is reportedly entering the 'Celebrity Big Brother'

A source told The Sun: “Amelia was a big hit on the X Factor with viewers falling in love with her big voice and personality.

Amelia appeared on the 2011 series of ‘The X Factor’, where she was mentored by Kelly Rowland.

She was axed by the judge in the first week of live shows in a twist, but later returned to the competition when Frankie Cocozza was thrown off for taking cocaine.

She ended up finishing in third place, behind Marcus Collins and eventual winners Little Mix.

PA Archive/PA Images Amelia appeared on 'The X Factor' in 2011

After the show, Amelia went on to launch a pop career, with her debut single ‘You Bring Me Joy’ reaching number two in the charts.

Her second single failed to replicate the success of the first, and plans for an album were dropped, but Amelia has since gone on to launch a successful career in the West End.

Former Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding is also reported to have signed a deal to appear after years of being linked to the show, but is now said to be having cold feet.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ returns to Channel 5 this summer.

