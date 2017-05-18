Caitlyn Jenner could be in line to become one of the highest paid stars to ever enter the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, with reports she’s been offered £1million to appear on the new series.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star is said to have met with producers during a visit to the UK last week.

According to the Daily Star, Channel 5 bosses are willing to “break the bank” to secure her as a housemate.

A source told the paper: “The bookers are really keen to have Caitlyn in the house.

During her visit to the UK, Caitlyn made many media appearances to promote her new autobiography, and also attended the British LGBT Awards, where she was awarded the HuffPost UK Loud and Proud prize.

However, the star was the victim of vile transphobic slurs as she left the venue at the end of the evening.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called following the incident and that enquiries are ongoing.

The series is widely rumoured to be a ‘Summer Of Legends’, with the return of some old housemates who will live alongside the newbies.

Among those rumoured to be returning are past winning couple Stephen Bear and Charlotte Crosby, and Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana, who has reportedly been offered £2m to take part.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ returns to Channel 5 this summer.

