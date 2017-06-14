‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star Helen Lederer has once again been linked to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.
The Sun has reported the comedy actress will be one the famous faces entering the house this summer, after accepting a £300,000 deal.
A source told them: “They offered her a big money deal that was hard to turn down and she’s looking forward to going into the house later this summer.”
Helen was strongly rumoured to be entering the house last year, but didn’t end up being on the line-up.
She spoke about the confusion to the Evening Standard, saying: “I think they thought they saw me going into the hotel which the producers put the contestants in.
“But it wasn’t me, it was Sam Fox. We do look similar from behind, you know.”
It was later claimed Helen had turned down the offer from ‘CBB’ bosses in order to appear on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, but this also turned out not to be the case.
Prior to being linked to ‘CBB’, Helen admitted she had been approached be a housemate in the past, but theatre commitments prevented her from doing so.
She told The Sun: “They did ask me once before but I was doing Calendar Girls and I was quite pleased they wouldn’t let me out.
Other stars rumoured to be appearing in ‘CBB’ this summer include ‘Ex On The Beach’ star Jordan Davies, TV personality John Leslie, reality star Caitlyn Jenner, ‘X Factor’ star Sinitta and former ‘Goggleboxer’ Sandi Bogle.
Meanwhile, the current civilian series of ‘Big Brother’ is underway, and has seen some former ‘Celebrity’ housemates return for a short stay, as part of a task.