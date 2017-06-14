The Sun has reported the comedy actress will be one the famous faces entering the house this summer, after accepting a £300,000 deal.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Helen Lederer is reportedly set to enter the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house

Helen was strongly rumoured to be entering the house last year, but didn’t end up being on the line-up.

She spoke about the confusion to the Evening Standard, saying: “I think they thought they saw me going into the hotel which the producers put the contestants in.

“But it wasn’t me, it was Sam Fox. We do look similar from behind, you know.”

It was later claimed Helen had turned down the offer from ‘CBB’ bosses in order to appear on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, but this also turned out not to be the case.

Prior to being linked to ‘CBB’, Helen admitted she had been approached be a housemate in the past, but theatre commitments prevented her from doing so.

Meanwhile, the current civilian series of ‘Big Brother’ is underway, and has seen some former ‘Celebrity’ housemates return for a short stay, as part of a task.

